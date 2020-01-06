SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — In San Patricio County, high flood waters from this morning's heavy rain caused some residents to evacuate from their homes out in Sinton.
Residents said this area always floods when it rains like this. Some even said they've considered moving because of it.
"We've considered moving and we work so hard in our place we think maybe we'll stick it out," resident Roger Barrios said.
