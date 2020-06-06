CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With our local beaches only recently opening back up, many families are wanting to visit and take advantage of the nice weather. However, there have been recent reports of higher than normal bacteria levels in the water.

Officials with the Nueces County Coastal Parks System said higher levels of enterococcus bacteria are consistent with the heavy rains we've had here recently. It also involves wastewater runoff and pollution.

Ryan Rasmussen and his family are visiting from Arkansas. He said they were unaware of the bacteria levels in the water.

"We do wish someone would have at least given us a heads up or something," Rasmussen said.

We asked the Rasmussens' if they thought this information would prevent people from visiting the beach.

"Don't think it's really going to stop too many people from coming," Rasmussen said. "I think they're just glad to get out. It's a beautiful day. The water feels great, just enjoy some family time at the beach."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: