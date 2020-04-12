Watch: South Texas referee hospitalized after being slammed into by ejected football player

The football player was escorted off of the field by police.

EDINBURG, Texas — A South Texas high school football referee was sent to the hospital last night after the game turned violent.

Shocking video shows an Edinburg High School football player getting ejected from the game in the Valley. The player then jumped back on the field and slammed into a referee.

The referee was sent to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown this morning.

The unidentified football player was escorted off of the football field by police. There is no word on what charges, if any, he faces.

