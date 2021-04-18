High school student from Beeville publishes second book, has first book signing

At just 16-years-old, Chaselyn Roderick is living her dream of being a published author.

BEEVILLE, Texas — When we first spoke to 16-year-old Chaselyn Roderick back in February, she shared her journey of becoming a published author with her first book ‘Activated.’

“I started writing this book when I was 11 so it’s been a very long time. About five years,” said Roderick.

Now she’s published her second book ‘99 Percent Down’ and she says she didn’t want the cover of this book to look like any other.

“You can tell it’s a burning world, it’s an apocalypse I don’t see very many covers like that it was very unique to me, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Roderick.

She also had her very first book signing at a local bookstore in Beeville where all the copies of her new book sold out

“I mean I watched strangers walk out of the store with my book in their hands and I was like oh my goodness that’s mine you know it was crazy,” said Roderick.

Chaselyn is living out a dream that she’s longed for and she says younger her wouldn’t believe it.

“I enjoyed it when I was little and I love it even more now, it was a hobby now it’s what I want to do. I can see her being like no way, but here we are,” said Roderick.

The young author is already working on her next two books.

“I am working on the sequels to both 99 percent down and activated I am working on both of them” said Roderick.

She says it’s not hard juggling two different sequels.

“I’ve known these stories for so long, I know the characters, who they are, what they’re doing so it’s easy for me to distinguish and flip between them,” said Roderick.

Chaselyn says her goal as an author is to bring smiles to other people’s faces just like other authors did for her.

“So if I can get people to enjoy reading it and not wanna stop not wanna put down the book just enjoy it and I wanna get through the next chapter, I wanna see what happens and get away from life for a little bit then yeah,” said Roderick.

