CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While kids in the Coastal Bend were relaxing during the holidays, one Ray High School student was on a mission.

Isabelle Garcia is a sophomore at Ray High School, and because of an assignment, animals received a special gift, plenty of treats, and new warm beds.

"As soon as she dropped off the items, it went straight into our puppy condo, our back kennels," Kristen Bily said.

Garcia is part of the international baccalaureate that guarantees college entry if she completes the program. Her latest assignment was to choose something that she was interested in.

Garcia has three animals at home, so the topic that she chose was a no-brainer.

"They have personalities, and they just need some love," Garcia said.

With the help of her friends, family, and social media, Garcia was able to collect over 100 items.

"Dog treats, there were beds. Anything that you can imagine for an animal that you can kind of help gets started," Garcia said.

The project's success was no surprise to program administrator Lorinda Hamilton.

"She's that go-getter. She's that girl that will go out and be part of the solution," Hamilton said.

Garcia doesn't plan on stopping there.

"If I could help other animals, I would just love to," Garcia said.

"Find a problem out there that you want to solve...just pose a question, and they will meet that challenge," Hamilton said.