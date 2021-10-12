High School students decorate Christmas Trees for Coastal Bend Veterans

Students at Veterans Memorial High School have decorated over 30 trees and are looking for local heroes to gift them to.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are here, with Coastal Bend residents adorning their houses with Christmas trees.

At Veterans Memorial High School, students are decorating over 30 trees for local veterans.

The project is the school's fourth annual Christmas Parade of Trees, where different sports teams and organizations in the school decorate a tree with different themes. Next week they'll be handing them out to local veterans across the community.

While the school would normally reach out to a local military organization to find veterans, this year they're calling on the community to help find some local heroes.

This is a project Veteran Memorial teacher Tatum Hagen believes can have a large impact on her students.

"Our students and our staff enjoy this tradition," Hagen said. "We love to keep it going. It brings the Christmas spirit here, and the holidays here on campus. We display these trees every year, they're new trees every year."

If you know a local veteran, or are one and would like a tree you can email Hagen at tatum.moeller-hagen@ccisd.com.

