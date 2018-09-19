Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Some teenagers got a head start in their future careers Wednesday morning at the Ready for College event.

During the event, speakers educated high schoolers on what they need to know before entering the real world. The topics ranged from deciding on a career to landing that dream job.

According to organizers, the teens were chosen by career counselors at their high schools.

While some students go through high school knowing what they want to do after graduation, others do not. Counselors invited students to the presentation with the hope they'll continue education after school or go directly into the workforce.

"It's just amazing because we want students to have the coastal bend jobs and for them to be so excited and to be engaging with our speakers and with the professionals that we have here that, that's great to see," said Dr. Janet Cunningham, executive director for Citizens for Educational Excellence.

During the conference, students were able to interact with the speakers and learn about their career field.

Organizers said the event would not have been possible without the participation and communication of local companies. Organizers encourage juniors or seniors in high school to reach out their career counselors.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII