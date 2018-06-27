The U.S.S. Lexington Museum welcomed close to 70 high school students this week for the 2018 Southwest Youth Leadership Conference.

Students from across the state have spent the last few days onboard the carrier to learn skills needed for their futures. The Conference centers around leadership with various activities, workshops and guest speakers.

The five-day conference concludes Thursday and has been hosted by the U.S.S. Lexington every summer since 1992.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII