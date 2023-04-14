High-speed chase across 2 Coastal Bend counties sees 4 men arrested

Officers spiked the car just North of Robstown, forcing the driver to exit onto the access road where it turned onto County Road 48.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three undocumented men remain in the custody of U.S. Border Patrol Friday, while another man is in Jim Wells County Jail following a high speed chase across two Coastal Bend counties.

The pursuit began earlier Friday on Highway 281 just south of Alice.

According to the Bishop Police Department, the suspect led several law enforcement agencies through Driscoll, at speeds over 100 mph as they approached Robstown on Highway 77.

Officers spiked the car just North of Robstown, forcing the driver to exit onto the access road where it turned onto County Road 48.

All four men tried to run away but were eventually caught. The driver faces charges of smuggling and evading arrest.

