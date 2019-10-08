CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high-speed chase through Robstown Friday afternoon ended with the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in July.

The chase first started just after 4 p.m. near Bosquez Street by the Robstown High School when police recognized a man inside the car as 21-year-old Isaac Saiz who is wanted for an aggravated assault.

The car with Saiz inside took off which lead to a police chase down County Road 44 and FM 624.

The driver drove towards FM 666, turning around towards Banquete to get away from police and then back towards Robstown.

According to police, at one point speeds reached well over 100 miles an hour at which police had to give up, and a marshal from Agua Dulce took over.

The marshal followed the car to Richard Borchard Fairgrounds, but then the car was able to get away again taking a left heading on Highway 44 to Corpus Cristi.

Officials said heading to Corpus Christi the car ran into a fence.

A woman and man stayed inside the car while two men passengers got out and ran away. One of the suspects who ran was Saiz.

AcCording to police, Saiz is responsible for shooting a man outside a home on July 20.

All four were arrested and taken in for questioning.

