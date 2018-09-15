CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — After several days of on and off rain the ground is saturated and the areas that typically flood after a heavy rain are definitely in that condition now including FM 2444 at SH 286.

It's an area that is known to get flooding, if you do take that route make sure you are extra cautious.

For the past two days Padre Island has been experiencing high tides, the water is a couple inches higher and very close to the sand dunes.

The high tide is expected to remain until Saturday, the peak time is around 9:00 p.m.

Officials advise to stay off the beach during these conditions, not a good idea to drive along the shoreline, especially not the time to be in the water, it is extremely dangerous for swimmers.

We talked to some boat owners on the island who say this is the time of year for high winds and that the water is the highest on their docks washing over the top.

They add that they are not worried about heavy rain but are concerned about winds and high tides.

TxDOT crews have pre-staged barricades in areas known to flood including I-37 at Labonte Park, SH286 and FM70, SH 357 and FM665, and SH286 NB and SB Frontage at Port Rd.

