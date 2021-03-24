City of Corpus Christi is coming up with a plan to help customers manage utility bill increases

If approved by council, instead of having to pay the 600-percent increase all at once, residents would have a slightly higher bill for seven to 10 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a follow up from last month's big freeze. Aside from the sky high electric bills that many customers received after that -- many of the city's natural gas customers are seeing similar hikes in their bills. The city has come up with a way to help customers manage the increases

"The average residential normally would see a gas bill of around $30 this month, or same time last year," Corpus Christi's Assistant City Manager Neiman Young said. "As the result of this usage, that bill for February will come in at around $200."

During a presentation to city council Tuesday, Young explained that the city still has to pay a gas bill of more than $40 million for February and has devised a plan to help average customers pay that back over a longer period of time.

"We do have some monies in the gas budget, about $5 million, so we're going to pay a portion of that $40 million debt and finance $35 million," Young said.

If approved by council, instead of having to pay the 600-percent increase all at once, residents would have a slightly higher bill for seven to 10 years.

Under the Gas Utility Mitigation Program, the average charge could go from the current $11.65 a month to $18.60 per month for that seven to 10 year period.

At-Large City Council member Mike Pusley said the plan is a good one.

"We're not trying to put the entire burden on our users here in this community," Pusley said. "We're trying to spread that out over a long period of time and I got my gas bill a couple of days ago and it was frightening."

Pusley said the city is trying to help anyone who can't afford to pay their bill all at once.

"If you find yourself in a position of not able to pay the gas bill or utility bill, please contact the city utilities department," Pusley said. "They're going to have some payment options for you."

Council is expected to vote on the GUMP plan soon. Visit the city's utilities page here.

