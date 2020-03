CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wind is being blamed for escalating a garage fire on Corpus Christi's southside late Sunday night.

It happened at a home on Markins Drive near Weber and Staples. Investigators said fire from a barbecue was spread thanks to the wind and ended up catching the garage on fire.

The fire was quickly contained and thankfully no one was hurt.

