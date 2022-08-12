High winds bring down powerlines west of Odem near County Road 1472

High winds knocked down six power poles near County Roads 1472 and 2047 west of Odem, according to a social media post from San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The potential for rain has brought high winds to the Coastal Bend and even resulted in downed power lines.

County Road 2047 is blocked due to the downed power lines. Residents are expected to seek alternate routes.

