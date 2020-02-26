CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters say high winds helped escalate flames in two fires that erupted overnight Tuesday.

The first blaze started just before midnight on County Road 22 near State Highway 286 when a brush fire erupted along the side of the road. It took crews an hour to get that fire under control.

Just 30 minutes later firefighters were called out again to a vacant home on 16th and McKenzie that had caught fire. Firefighters say the wind speeds reaching up to 35 miles per hour, causing the flames to intensify and spread. The home, which was being renovated suffered extensive damage.

Fortunately no one was injured in either fire.