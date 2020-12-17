Island Report: Highlight's from this year's La Posada lighted Boat Parade

Despite challenges brought by the pandemic residents still came together for the Christmas tradition that supports a good cause.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second year the La Posada lighted boat parade started at the JFK Bridge and made its way along the Intracoastal canal where Doc's, Snoopy's, and Marker 37 had plenty of room to safely accommodate a large and enthusiastic crowd.

It was the forty-sixth year for the parade and the usual deck parties were out this year so on both nights’ spectators flocked to public spaces in numbers never seen before.

There were some big boats, but at the end of the night it wasn't the size of boat in the parade that mattered, it was the size of the La Posada spirit in the boat. The weather was near perfect and more than two dozen boats made the route on Friday and Saturday nights. All things considered must go down as one of the most successful La Posada parades ever.

And at the end of the day the event still managed to raise a truck load of toys for Toys for Tots. It was a reminder that even in a tough year like 2020 Islanders can always find a way to turn lemons into lemonade. Just wait until next year.

