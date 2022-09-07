Major crash shuts down Highway 181 north near Beeville

The Beeville Fire Department said Highway 181 north near West King Lane will be shut down for several hours following a major crash.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 181 near West King Lane, north of Beeville, as emergency crews work to investigate and clear a major crash.

The Bee County Fire Department posted to social media that the highway will most likely be shut down for several hours and sheriff's deputies are rerouting traffic down E. King Lane to Beck Lane and back to Highway 181 south.

Traffic is heavy in the area, the post from the fire department said. Slow down and pay attention to emergency crews in the area if you must travel in this direction.

No information is known about the crash at this time. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

