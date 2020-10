The ongoing construction will reduce highway traffic to one lane, according to the City of Portland.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Portland announced via Facebook earlier today that the Texas Department of Transportation plans to continue working on Highway 181 North for the next several days.

The ongoing construction will reduce highway traffic to one lane going from Corpus Christi into Portland, according to the city.

The city is warning locals to plan on experiencing traffic delays while traveling in that direction.