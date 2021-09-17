Causeway between Portland, Corpus Christi now open after overnight fire closure

Emergency responders were concerned that the big rig could explode but the fire was quickly contained.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Highway 181 is open this morning after a large fire shut it down overnight.

According to Corpus Christi Police officials, an 18-wheeler caught on fire near the Crown Harbor Subdivision near the Harbor Bridge just after 1 a.m.

Emergency responders were concerned that the big rig could explode but the fire was quickly contained. Investigators said the driver was able to make it out safely.

An environmental cleanup team was called in to remove diesel fuel that had spilled on to the road.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.