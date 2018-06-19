Many roads throughout the Coastal Bend were blocked or had caution signs up Tuesday due to flooding.

The freeway on 281 usually has traffic going 75 miles per hour in either direction, but due to the weather, that was not the case.

A line of cars was backed up to trying to make it through the area. One of the vehicles belonged to Amy Rodriguez.

"I know this traffic coming through is not aware of what's up ahead, and I wouldn't even suggest for them to try, especially small cars," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was unsure of road conditions driving from her home in Falfurrias to Premont.

"I mean I saw cars flowing through so I thought I could do it too, so I flow traffic and next thing you know my car started stalling. I could see the current, and I didn't know if I was going to make it across," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is stuck in Premont until the water dies down.

According to Rodriguez there are back roads that lead to Falfurrias but are equally if not flooded more.

Officials have yet to block off 281, but there are cars with flashing lights and signage to signal to slow down.

Premont has received almost of a foot of rain thus far, and the forecast does not show the rain letting up any time soon.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII