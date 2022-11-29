Highway 358 eastbound near Greenwood closed due to crash

All cars are being directed to exit at Greenwood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have shut down Highway 358 eastbound (SPID) at Greenwood due to a crash.

Traffic is heavy in the area. Details are limited at this time but try to find an alternate route if possible. We have a crew at the scene and will have updates soon.

