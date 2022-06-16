Highway 361 near Port Aransas closed in both directions due to major crash

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Highway 361 near the Cinnamon Shore North subdivision is shut down Thursday morning in both directions.
TxDOT officials said they closed the road after a major accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.
No details about the crash were given. 3NEWS is working to get more information and it will be posted here as it is received.
Use caution in the area.
