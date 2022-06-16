Highway 361 near Port Aransas closed in both directions due to major crash

TxDOT said they are not sure when the road will reopen.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Highway 361 near the Cinnamon Shore North subdivision is shut down Thursday morning in both directions.

TxDOT officials said they closed the road after a major accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

No details about the crash were given. 3NEWS is working to get more information and it will be posted here as it is received.

Use caution in the area.

A major crash has closed SH 361 in both directions near Cinnamon Shore North subdivision in Port Aransas. No estimate on when the road will reopen. pic.twitter.com/5KQKkwyO3q — TxDOT Corpus Christi (@TxDOT_Corpus) June 16, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.