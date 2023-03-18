Large group of hikers stranded in Grand Canyon by rising floodwaters

According to early reports, a large group of hikers was stranded near Supai Village because of floods in the area.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A large group of hikers has been trapped in the Grand Canyon near Supai village due to rising floodwaters in Supai Creek. The father of one of the hikers says that as many as 300 people may be stranded.

According to the Havasupai Tribe Tourism Office, the bridge to the campground was washed away Friday night, and most campers were evacuated to Supai Village.

Some of those campers were flown out by Airwest, officials said.

Havasupai Tribe officials have started guiding campers and hikers through back trails to circumvent the floodwaters. These areas are typically closed off to tourists.

Authorities also said that they are "all hands on deck" to construct a new temporary bridge to the campground, and hikers may be able to reach the Village later this afternoon.

There is a flood warning in place for low-lying areas in parts of Coconino County. A warning from NWS Flagstaff says that this included both Supai and Beaver Falls.

At the time, hikers coming to the village from Hilltop were unable to reach Supai due to the rising water.

⚠️ Areal Flood Warning ⚠️ extended until 11:00 AM MST for portions of Coconino County.

This includes Supai and Beaver Falls.



Video posted to social media on Friday shows a wash mostly full of fast moving, muddy water. The user claims that several hikers chose to turn back after being told they would likely be stuck there overnight.

