Hilltop Community Center gets $6.2 million makeover

The center will be repurposed in an environmentally-friendly way complete with several new gardens and energy efficient innovations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hilltop Community Center will be getting a new look. Millions of dollars are going towards revamping the space to be more environmentally-friendly.

The center holds a lot of history. It was originally a clinic that treated tuberculosis patients. A lot of the uses of the community center are health oriented.

Now the design of the building will match that.

$6.2 million will be going towards renovations and additions to the community center that is more than 50 years old.

Principal of Richter Architects, David Richter told 3NEWS that the center will be repurposed with several new gardens and energy efficient innovations.

"It's going to have the ability to deploy solar panels either in the initial phase or later, budget permitting. And it's designed with a lot of flexibility. So they can accommodate a lot of uses. The spaces between the existing buildings are going to be designed as gardens and courtyards." he said.

There will also be an orchard and victory garden. The project has been in design for a year now. In two months the design will be complete.

"It's got a lot of outdoor nature trails. It's a special place. It's not like any other place in Corpus Christi. And it's very outdoor oriented. It's gonna be a good asset," he said.

Construction won’t begin until this summer. The Hilltop Community Center will have an activity courtyard fit for residents' outdoor events.

