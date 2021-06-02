Hilltop Community Center in Annaville is here to stay after concerns it could be torn down

Newly elected county commissioner who represents the area said the building has its own historic significance and bigger plans are in the works.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a better idea of the fate of the Hilltop Community Center in Annaville after there were concerns from community members that the building could possibly be torn down.

Newly elected County Commissioner Robert Hernandez who represents that area said the building, that has its own historic significance, is here to stay, and said there are bigger plans in the works.

"You can see our ceiling tiles are not holding up all too well," said Hernandez.

He gave a tour of the Hilltop Community Center and a closer look at some of the issues that come with an older structure like this one such as a leaky roof. They are issues that have some folks questioning whether the building itself would be torn down.

"People have been calling, reaching our office and wanting to know why the Hilltop building is set to be demolished is what they've heard, " said Hernandez.

He said that won't happen under his watch.

"We're going to save it. However how long it will take to get it done, but we are going to save this building."

The six-winged complex is surrounded by a park and walking trail off Leopard Street and Violet Road.

Originally built in the early 1950s as a tuberculosis hospital with 100 beds, there is even a state plaque outside that outlines its history. Despite its age, the bones of the building are still said to be strong.

"It's built with cast in place concrete which is very substantial. It has a crawl space beneath the floor, really many beneficial qualities about the building itself," David Richter of Richter Architects.

Richter was among those who gathered here to give their assessment on a possible redesign of the building. It's something he said is feasible.

Currently housed in the building is the program WIC, a dance studio, and it also acts as a voting center.

"We've had some work done on the roof; the roofers are almost done with it. We've had some work done on the A/C, trying to put a Band-Aid on it, till we can get actually started in remodeling this building," said Hernandez.

Leaders have also invested money to make the structure ADA compliant.

"As long as we can get the money which I think we will, we can get it done for the public," said Hernandez.

Commissioner Hernandez said he is hopeful to work with his fellow commissioners to find even more funding for the re-design to make sure it stands up to the test of time and ultimately continues to serve the public.

