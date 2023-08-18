x
Historic Downtown Kingsville holds its first-ever 5K run, walk

The free event began at 8 p.m., with warm-up sessions beforehand to get runners ready to go.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Kingsville, along with other local organizations, held their first 5k run and 1k walk in the Downtown area on Friday.

The event, which started at the Maggie Salinas Pavilion and had a good turnout, was a chance for the community to have a fun night, engage with one and other and promote fitness, organizers said. One couple came out to join the fun together.

" Yea, I didn't have to twist her arm too much,” said Adam Alvarado. “I was like, “Hey, let's do this.’ Especially the time frame -- that's the main thing. It's not during the day, it's going to be at night. It's going to be nice weather."

Alvarado said they went to try to do healthier things together, and to keep up with their grandchildren. 

