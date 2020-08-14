Historic lumberyard building in Sinton transformed into San Pat County's newest event venue

"Hopefully it gives people the inspiration to maybe take over some of those abandoned buildings, empty buildings, that just need some love."

SINTON, Texas — If you live or drive through Sinton regularly, you most likely know what people are referring to when they mention or bring up, "the old Lumberyard." The large building sits just off of E. Sinton Street in the heart of downtown, with an old blue pickup truck appearing to drive right out of the storefront.

Given its size and location, the building has always shown potential, however, for more than a decade, it has stood empty.

Flash-forward to today: the building's exterior has been re-painted and beautiful yellow flowers are blooming in the front, as if to welcome the new life and breathe of fresh air that's now come into the historic lumberyard building. It's now become Lumberyard Events, Co. the latest event center to open in Sinton and San Patricio County.

All it took was someone who could see its potential. That's where owner and venue manger Ashley Adams comes in.

"It's exciting because you know, it's been closed for so long and everybody always questions, 'why isn't it open?'"

Adams explained talks to transform the building into a venue began at the end of last year after a family she knew purchased the building. She offered up the idea of turning it into an event center, but instead, it became her own passion and eventually her job to see it through.

A brief history:

- The building opened in 1926 as the Turner Lumber Company

- It would later become the People's Lumber Company

- In 2004 it became the Lumberyard Smokehouse, but unfortunately was only open a short time, shutting back down a year later.

- Aug. 2020: the building becomes Lumberyard Events Co. The 15,000 sq. ft facility can be divided up by 3 rental areas, depending on your event (a room in the front, the big main hall and another room in the back).

Something new & familiar all at the same time:

Adams explained that despite the fact that the building had been empty for so long, that it actually didn't take too much to whip it back into shape.

"Actually it did look pretty good! This flag has been here the whole time that it's been closed, we haven't touched it, we did not put that up," Adams said. "All we really did was put some paint on the walls and clean the floors, and the rest of it really, the character of the building is still here from the 1920s when they built it."

Just last week the venue hosted its first event, celebrating a birthday party for a little boy, and has already secured bookings lined up for several weddings next year and the year after. Even so, she says there are plenty of openings for this year and next.

"We can do a quick turnaround if you need to find somewhere to get married or have a birthday party or a graduation party. We're here and we're open and we really want to help everyone make sure that they can have the event that they've been looking for."

Adams said she hopes her deciding to open the business can be part of a larger effort to revitalize downtown Sinton and motivate others to see the potential in other spots around town.

"Hopefully it gives people the inspiration to maybe take over some of those abandoned buildings, empty buildings, that just need some love, and some care, and just to bring back the growth to the town, you know, I grew up in and that I know and love."

She also shared she's excited about the new steel mill, Steel Dynamics, Inc., also making its way to town, bringing with it hundreds of job opportunities to San Patricio County.

"Hopefully we can help each other out, they're bringing new jobs in, they're bringing people into the community, and maybe if they need somewhere to host an event, we're here!"

Looking ahead to the weekend:

This weekend, Sat. August 15, the venue will be hosting a socially distant community market, called Lumberyard Market Days, featuring vendors from Sinton and across the Coastal Bend.

Adams says visitors can expect to see: vendors' tables already spread 6 ft. apart, staff monitoring that the facility remains at half capacity, and that there will be hand sanitizing stations on deck, as well as masks available.

The market day will be Saturday, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lumberyard Events Co. is located at 111 E. Sinton Street.

To learn more about the venue and how to schedule your next event, you can visit their Facebook page, here: https://www.facebook.com/lumberyardevents/