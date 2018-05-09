Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A new festival celebrating the history and heritage of Corpus Christi will be coming in November.

The Frontera Festival is a joint venture from various organizations in the Corpus Christi community.

At the festival, there will be many events for people to enjoy, including historical reenactments, plays, and exhibits.

A hip-hop musical based on the book "The Inspiring Life of Texan Hector P. Garcia" is set to be a part of the festival.

"You know when we think about heritage it's different for everybody because our history comes from so many attributes associated together," said Jay Ellington, director of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation.

Frontera festival is just one of many festivals happening around the Coastal Bend this fall. The celebration will be from Nov. 2-4.

