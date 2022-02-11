History of Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time is November 6, but do you know its history?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Daylight Saving Time is taking place Sunday, November 6.

According to timeanddate.com, Daylight Saving Time was used in Canada in 1908. Shortly thereafter, other cities started following suit by April 23, 1914.

The time change is so new, Germany adopted the use of it after start of World War I, in 1916. At this time, World War I was already in motion for 2 years. Germany was also one of the first countries to adopt the change as a whole, and also caused a surge in popularity it became in use around the globe. 70 countries currently use Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time actually started off as an idea by American Inventor and politician Benjamin Franklin back in 1784. However, the idea did not include changing the clocks.

You can find the history of the time change here.

The time change takes place at 2 a.m. Sunday.

