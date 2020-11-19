CCPD: Hit-and-run driver crashed into house, car before leaving scene on foot

The crash happened near Woodlawn Elementary just before 8 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A home and a parked car received damage after a hit-and-run driver crashed into both, officers with the CCPD said.

It was just after 8 a.m. when officers were called to a neighborhood near Woodlawn Elementary. Officers say a Mazda ran a stop sign on the corner of Arnold and Bernice Drives before going across the street and striking a home.

The vehicle also hit a parked car on the street, officers said.

Two women that were in the vehicle took off on foot after the crash, investigators said, and only the passenger has been detained. Police are still looking for the driver.

No one was injured in the crash, officers said. The house and vehicles did have some damage.

This crash is still being investigated.

