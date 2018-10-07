corpus christi (kiiinews) — Developed in the 1970s, this pioneering conservation program worked to restore the critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle when it was feared that it would go extinct within a few years unless immediate steps were taken. Four decades of work by both the U.S. and Mexico, helped to increase the Kemp's ridley population although more work remains to be done. This milestone year celebrates the progress made towards recovery of this species. Dr. Donna Shaver, Chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery states: "I am thrilled to celebrate this anniversary with representatives from the various agencies who have helped with these conservation efforts for decades. This progress could not have been made without all of these agencies working together to help study, protect, and restore the species."

The event is scheduled from 6:30 am – 1:00 pm Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Padre Island National Seashore's Malaquite Visitor Center, Corpus Christi, TX 78418. No Park entrance fees will be charged.

The event will provide a rare occasion for the community to engage with park rangers and subject matter experts about Kemp's ridley conservation from the United States and Mexico. The family friendly event is free and will begin with a ranger talk at 6:30 am followed by a turtle release. Other activities will feature presentations about sea turtles for adults and kids, booths and tables operated by a variety of conservation organizations, special Junior Ranger Badges, a student art exhibit, sand sculptures, face painting, and appearances by Padre Island National Seashore's mascot, Seashore Sandy the Sea Turtle. There will also be a dance-off by Seashore Sandy and other local sea turtle mascots! Superintendent Spier states: "We invite area families to come out to celebrate and show their support for the continued recovery of this magnificent endangered species."

Call this number 361-949-8068 to learn more about the rendezvous!

