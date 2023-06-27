Texas remains one of states with highest HIV rates in nation

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is expanding their HIV services in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation (CBWF) has received funding to expand their HIV services in the Coastal Bend as Jim Wells County sees the highest rate of HIV transmission since 2014, and Texas remains one of the most affected states for HIV rates in the nation.

The funding is coming from the Ryan White Part C Early Intervention Services. The CBWF is the only HIV service provider in the Coastal Bend area. They offer prevention services alongside treatment of HIV disease.

In 2019, the CDC ranked Texas as the 3rd state with the highest number of HIV diagnoses in the country.

"Other undesired trends in the target area include Jim Wells County seeing its highest HIV rate since 2014 at 7.4 and Corpus Christi ranking as the 19th city in the state with the highest HIV/AIDS cases diagnosed," the CBWF said in a statement.

The expansion of services includes HIV testing, counseling for individuals with respect to HIV, medical evaluations, clinical and diagnostic services for care and treatment, therapeutic measures for preventing and treating the deterioration of the immune system, to name a few.

The new geographic area includes the counties of Nueces, Aransas, San Patricio, Kleberg, and Jim Wells for the next three years.

“Although much progress has been made and stigma mitigated, there are still new HIV diagnoses taking place every day and individuals needing treatment," said Director of Client Services, Andrea Harrod.

For additional information on the programs of CBWF or how to get involved, contact Michaela Flores at 361-814-2001.

