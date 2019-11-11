CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special event was put on at Driscoll Children's Hospital Monday to get children into the spirit of the holidays.

The auxiliary of Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted the 2019 holiday book signing at the hospital.

2019's book is called Willow, which is a story about a reindeer who likes making toys for children.

Every year holiday books are drawn by children who are patients at the hospital.

Willow was written by Allison Shaffer, who is a Texas A&M University student that has been writing holiday books for the hospital for the past five years.

Patients had the chance to meeting Shaffer and some of the young artists behind the book.

"It really is for the kids. It's not for my benefit. It's really to get them out here and experience something special," Shaffer said.

The holiday books are on sale for $5 and can be purchased at the hospital's gift shop or by calling 361-694-5013.

