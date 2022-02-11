Holiday cards available to purchase for a good cause

The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the community a chance to give back and make a difference this holiday season.

Now is your time to buy holiday cards for a good cause. The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.

The gingerbread card was created by Sophia Marie. She has dreams of becoming an architect when she grows up.

Click here to purchase a holiday card online. They are also available in the Driscoll Children's Hospital gift shop.

