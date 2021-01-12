Shop local: Holiday Markets open Wednesday at Art Center of Corpus Christi

Visitors can find groceries at farmer, rancher and food producer booths while grabbing holiday decor, gifts, stocking stuffers and more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need a one stop shop for all of your holiday gifts? Grow Local South Texas will kick-off four weeks of Holiday Markets starting today, Wednesday, Dec. 1!

Visitors can find groceries at farmer, rancher and food producer booths while grabbing holiday decor, gifts, stocking stuffers and everything else you need for a festive holiday.

18 vendors will be at the market for this first week with plenty of items to browse through. The market will be open from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

This week's market will also feature live music from David Ritchie and Rick Smoll and two food trucks.

You can visit Grow Local South Texas' Facebook page here for more information on the upcoming Holiday Markets.

