Variety of vendors preview of the annual Home and Garden show

From moss art to which tile to choose for your home; the Home and Garden Show is back with vendors catering to all.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of the year, the 22nd annual Home and Garden Show is back at the American Bank Center. For three days, residents of the Coastal Bend are welcomed to the free event showcasing a variety of vendors.

Several vendors met with 3NEWS this morning to give a preview of what they will have at the event.

Mario Garcia with 'Pools by Mario' is one of the many vendors attending the event. He explained the different kinds of pool his team can build, from custom concrete to fiberglass. He said he hasn't attended a show in the last one or two years, but he is excited to be back.

Sal Rodriguez with 'Sal's Tile' explained all that his team will be showcasing at this year's Home and Garden show, with a big emphasis on the laminate flooring. He said it's a popular choice right now and a durable choice for residents in the area.

Shayne Schroder owns a custom homes business. He explains a unique technology his team has been using for more than a decade to help make homes stronger. He loves attending the Home and Garden Show and said it's a great place to network.

Laguna Landscapes is based out on North Padre Island. They're a couple-ran business and offer a range of doable projects. They have been in business for about 2 years and said they look forward to meeting more residents at this year's show.

The event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Times vary by day, and you can visit their Facebook page for those times.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.