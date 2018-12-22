Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Three people are lucky to be alive after a devastating house fire in Mathis.

Crews responded to the flames around 9:30 A.M. on Saturday morning. The home was near Smolik's Smokehouse off of Interstate Highway 37 and State Highway 359.

Officials said the fire was so powerful, they had to bring in other crews from Beeville, Skidmore, Tynan and Jim Wells County.

Neighbors recalled what they thought was fireworks, but when they looked outside, they saw the house fully engulfed in flames.

"I'm thinking we better get out of here, because some of this stuff might explode, but according to the fire department that wasn't necessary so they just said for us to stay indoors and you know keep everything closed," said Lupe Espinoza who was at a nearby residence.

Fire officials stated it took nearly 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. They are still investigating to find what sparked the flames in the first place.

