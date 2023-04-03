Home and Garden show returns to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Home and Garden show is back this weekend at The American Bank Center with all your home and garden needs.
The community is encouraged to join in on all the fun and check out great inspiration. The annual show features all sorts of expert vendors, from kitchen counter tops to outdoor patio.
The show manager, Pam Rogers told 3NEWS that The Coastal Bend is one of the best places to host the home-centered event.
"Corpus Christi is one of the best markets to have a home and garden show. I live here as a resident, and I love that it's my hometown show." Rogers said.
For this evening the doors are closed but you can head out tomorrow morning. Doors open at 11 and it will run until 5 in the evening. The admission is free!
