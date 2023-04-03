x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Home and Garden show returns to Coastal Bend

The show features all sorts of expert vendors, from kitchen counter tops to outdoor patio.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Home and Garden show is back this weekend at The American Bank Center with all your home and garden needs.

The community is encouraged to join in on all the fun and check out great inspiration. The annual show features all sorts of expert vendors, from kitchen counter tops to outdoor patio.

The show manager, Pam Rogers told 3NEWS that The Coastal Bend is one of the best places to host the home-centered event.

"Corpus Christi is one of the best markets to have a home and garden show. I live here as a resident, and I love that it's my hometown show." Rogers said.

For this evening the doors are closed but you can head out tomorrow morning. Doors open at 11 and it will run until 5 in the evening. The admission is free!

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out