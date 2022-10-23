House fire breaks out on Hoffman street

Fire crews said they had a hard time containing the fire due to the construction in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scary moments for neighbors in the Lindale area as a home goes up in flames Saturday morning on October 22.

The fire started around 7am on Hoffman Street near the Lindale Senior Center. Fire crews said they had a hard time containing the fire due to the construction in the area.

3NEWS was told the home appeared to be abandoned. No injuries have been reported.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.