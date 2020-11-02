CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The road to recovery continues in the Coastal Bend, and the Texas General Land Office has been a big part of the rebuilding.
The GLO is wanting to hand over the keys to as many people as they can in time for Valentine's Day.
"It's there I can touch it and smell it and feel it. Yeah, it has been a long road 30 months," Susan Ramstedt said.
3News was informed that the General Land Office is going to hand out up to a dozen keys to families.
