Some home repair items difficult to find after winter storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though for many of residents last week's storm is just a bad memory now some residents are still working on repairs fixing busted pipes and more. Many residents are finding out just how difficult it can be to find the parts they need.

Armando Arrendando is one of many Coastal Bend residents whose home was impacted by the brutal winter weather.

“I had to run out to the front to go get some tools and run out to the front to cut off the water,” said Arrendando.

“I was waddling through the water trying to open the door, throw the water out and look at the pipes underneath the sink and both the hot and cold water were broken.”

Like many residents, Arrendando called a plumber.

“When I finally did get a plumber to come out a couple of days later, he came out, started looking around and he told me that my water heater had breaks on it too,” said Arrendando.

Although a plumber was able to take a look at his home, there was another problem.

“He had all the pipes, everything that we needed but then he realized that I needed the connections to the sink, to the water heater, to the faucet and it was the connections that he didn’t have,” said Arrendando.

Arrendando says the plumber was unable to find the supplies he needed, having to then call another person for help only to run into the same issue.

“I’ve called other places and they all tell me the same thing, that there’s no parts,” said Arrendando.

He was even advised to leave the area altogether in hopes of finding more of those supplies.

“One guy suggested you know go down as far as I can toward Mexico,” Arrendando.

On the other hand, some residents did get lucky and were able to find what they needed.

“Fortunately, I’ve been fortunate I had a plumber take care of my stuff,” said William Marin.

“You know I’ve heard plumbers running out of stuff and looking at social media everybody’s looking for stuff and asking friends for stuff, I think people are trying to get stuff any way that they can.”

If you’re out searching for products and come across what is clearly price gouging you can contact the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office and your local police department.

