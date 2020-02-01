CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second night in a row, Corpus Christi fire crews were called to the same homes that caught fire on New Year's Eve. The original fire was believed to have been caused by fireworks.

It was the night of New Year's Eve when fire crews were first called to a halfway-home on the 6000 block of Edgewater, near Ennis Joslin. At least eight people were left homeless because of the fire. That blaze spread from a garage to the halfway house and even damaged another home under construction.

Then at around 2 a.m. Thursday, the fire sparked up again at both residences.

The owner of the home under construction told 3News he was out of town in Austin celebrating the new year when he got the call.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but fire crews said it was a difficult blaze to put out.

"We had a difficult time because we have new construction and old construction together and there was a lot of void spaces we couldn't get to," CCFD Capt. Gabriel Castro said.

