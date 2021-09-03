Homebound seniors await next round of vaccinations through Corpus Christi's 'Save Our Seniors' program

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said there will be a hotline set up in the near future for homebound seniors to call and secure a vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Save Our Seniors program was brought to life by the Corpus Christi Fire Department and targets residents 65 and older who cannot leave their home, like Linda Owen, a homebound senior who suffers from COPD.

"I don't have transportation. I have a provider who comes in but she's not allowed to give me rides anywhere," Owen said.

Owen said she cannot wait in long lines at mass vaccine clinics because she needs access to oxygen.

"I'm on an oxygen generator in my home that is 24/7, and I have a smaller one that lasts around two hours," Owen said. "That's if I'm just sitting and in need of more oxygen."

CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said residents like Owen will not be forgotten. The way they are able to reach citizens is through City programs like Meals on Wheels, but for the ones who are not enrolled in any of those City programs but still qualify for the SOS program, Rocha said there will be a hotline set up in the near future to call and secure a spot.

"We will get to you, but we have to complete the second-dose administration of those Meals on Wheels and senior center people that we vaccinated the first time, and we're going to start the second round of vaccinations hopefully by the beginning of next week," Rocha said.

Rocha asked for patience from the community because the SOS program hotline does not open until there are vaccines to give out. Rocha also reminds residents that this program is for those who absolutely cannot leave their home to get their vaccine.

"This is not a program for people to call and get a vaccine," Rocha said. "If you don't fit that criteria, we're going to be very vigilant with regards, and be very respectful to our seniors. We hope to take reservations at the end of this week for the SOS program."

Once vaccines are available to the SOS program, the hotline will open and homebound residents will be able to schedule an appointment. Rocha said that could happen as early as the end of this week into next week.

The number to the Save Our Seniors hotline is 1-888-728-0018.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.