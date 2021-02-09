"Those that we weren't able to help, just kind of scattered, many are in the woods on private property," Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Director Sherly Driggers said.

TEXAS, USA — A statewide ban on homeless camping is one of numerous new laws that went into effect at the start of September. Those found in violation can face a $500 fine and a Class C misdemeanor.

Here in East Texas, local non-profits have been working with the homeless population for months in preparation but now that it's here, the true effects are just starting to arise.

"Many of the homeless people were or were frightened, they didn't know where they were gonna go where they were going to be just added to what was already a hopeless situation for them," Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Executive Director Sherly Driggers said.

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is one of the non-profits that've been working for months to get homeless people into permanent housing in anticipation of the new law.

But those they couldn't aid are still out there. Only now they're more hidden.

"Those that we weren't able to help, just kind of scattered, many are in the woods on private property," Driggers added.

Assisting these groups was not an easy task to begin with said Christina Taliaferro with the East Texas Human Needs Network.

She added nearly 20% of our homeless population is classified as chronically homeless. That means they've been homeless for more than a year, and they have a co-occurring mental illness, substance use disorder or a physical disability.

"With over 300 people experiencing homelessness on any given night in Tyler, unless we develop more housing, we won't be able to address it," Taliaferro said.

Many are concerned that homeless people who don't know about the new laws will continue to camp and end up with a fine they can't pay.

"More often than not they don't have access to money, they don't have $500 and if they have a citation that they cannot pay will they eventually get a warrant and end up in jail?" Taliaferro asked.

However, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler isn't expecting things to change all that much.