CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new ordinance passed by Corpus Christi's City Council that is designed to keep Blucher Park safe and clean for the public is in full effect.

The park is known for its massive population of homeless people.

"Look around what do you see?" one homeless man told 3News. "Do you see any problems?"

The ordinance was passed Tuesday. It bans people from going to the park and lying down, smoking, vaping, eating, having blankets, pillows, mattresses, sleeping bags, or bedding.

Corpus Christi Police Department Assistant Chief Mark Schauer met with 3News and said that police and homeless advocates would first try and convince them to move to a shelter. If homeless people do not move by Tuesday, Oct. 1, the new ordinance will start to be enforced.

"We want compliance. I would expect most people are going to comply if we talk to them and bring them services, etc. Once again, it does not prohibit him from being in the park. You can sit in the park. You can't go to sleep and bring all those things you see in the park sometimes," Schauer said.

3News spoke with homeless people who said they are not leaving Blucher Park. They said they don't want to go to a shelter and prefer life on the streets. The park is their safe haven.

"It's ridiculous. It's absolutely insane that this is going on. They pushed us where there's no place for me to go. And I'm not alone," Matthew Hunt said.

"They can pass the ordinance all they want, but people are still going to sleep here. I'm still going to sleep here. You know what I'm saying?" Jacob Flores said.

"It's not like they portray. There aren't people running around with booze in their hands, doing drugs, syringes. Do you see any syringes? Come on, man," one homeless man said.

Schauer said after years of complaints, it was time to take action.

"If you want to walk around, if you want to sit down, you can do that all day long. You just can't lay down and make like that's your bedroom," Schauer said. "I've gotten complaint after complaint after complaint for years."

Hunt and his friends maintain their camp area and want to be left alone because they feel more at home than in mainstream society.

