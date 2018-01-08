Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A homeless man was attacked by a person wielding a knife just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Corpus Christi's City Hall.

The homeless male in his 20s was cut on his wrist, according to police. He told them he knew the person who attacked him but refused to cooperate with officers.

Security footage from a nearby Stripes convenience store showed the attack, but police said the footage was not clear enough to make out the suspect.

Police took the victim to the hospital and said he will be okay. Meanwhile, they are still trying to figure out what happened.

