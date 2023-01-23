City receives grant for homeless population outreach, looking for non-profit to help

The City of Corpus Christi has been awarded a Homeless Housing and Services Program (HHSP) Grant in the amount of $260,066.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At any given moment, there are about 1,000 people that are without a place to call home in Corpus Christi, according to The Salvation Army's Social Services Director and President of the Homeless Issues Partnership Kyle Knuteson.

The City of Corpus Christi recently received a grant from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (THDCA) to hopefully help lower that number.

A Homeless Housing and Services Program (HHSP) Grant was awarded to the city in the amount of $260,066. $197,798 is for general homeless populations and $62,268 is for homeless youth. All the funds are meant to combat homelessness in Corpus Christi.

The City of Corpus Christi is now looking for a non-profit organization to provide "Homeless Street Outreach" with this funding.

To be eligible to apply, the non-profit must be a unit of government or quasi-governmental agency, according to city leaders. Applicants will be required to outline the services to be provided.

All interested applicants must email the application to Nora Vargas at norav@cctexas.com no later than: Monday, January 30, by 5 p.m.

If you run a non-profit and are interested in applying, click here for the application information.

