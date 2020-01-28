CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The numbers are in from a survey that took place over the weekend to try and get a snapshot of the homeless population.

The state total for homeless people, which excludes major cities Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and Houston, was nearly 6,000.

854 homeless people were counted in Nueces County. A little over half of the homeless people are not living in shelters. The majority of homeless in the area are identified as men.

Most of the Coastal Bend homeless population is over the age of 25, with 61 minors who are under the age of 18.

There is a total of 64 veterans who are homeless, with more than half of them living on the streets.

"The higher the number of individuals who experience homelessness, the more the county gets for funding for projects, such as housing, transitional housing, and shelters," Homeless issue partners Kyle Knutson said.

Those who were counted were asked a series of questions that included why that person became homeless in the first place.

According to the results, Nueces County makes up just over 14-percent of the homeless population in the state.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: