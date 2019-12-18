CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters are still investigating an early morning fire that left a homeowner badly burned. They believe the fire was started by a ruptured natural gas line.

It was around 5 a.m. Wednesdsay when a neighbor called 911 to report an explosion and flames coming from the backyard of their neighbor's home on Shaw Street near Gollihar. Firefighters believe the explosion was caused by a broken natural gas pipeline under the home.

The fire was contained to the outside of the home. A male homeowner was sent to the hospital with second degree burns on his hands from trying to put out the fire himself.

