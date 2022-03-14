Homeowner program seeks to help residents catch up on mortgage payments, property taxes

Those eligible must have experienced severe financial hardships due to COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales wants residents to know about a special state fund that could help pay their property taxes or mortgage.

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund Program is set up to provide up to $25,000 in grant funds for people who are eligible and have past due property taxes.

The program is also set up to hand out up to $40,000 to some people that will help with past due mortgage payments.

Those eligible must have experienced severe financial hardships due to COVID-19.

"These are household incomes of 79,900 dollars Or less," Canales said. "Of course it depends on how many household family members you have and also targets people who have fallen behind on one or more of the following expenses. Property taxes, property insurance, mortgage payments and even potentially your HOA fees."

Applications are now being accepted. For more information residents can call 833-651-3874.

